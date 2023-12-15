Cardi B LASHES OUT At Ex Offset For Doing Her 'Dirty' For 'Years' In Emotional Rant Amid Cheating Scandal -- Listen!

Cardi B is letting it all out! And it is painful to hear!

After confirming her breakup from Offset during an Instagram Live on Sunday amid rumors he cheated on her with Chrisean Rock (which he has denied), the WAP star returned to the ‘gram on Friday with a heartbreaking, rage-induced rant!

In the stream, which was captured and reposted by various outlets, the musician could be seen going OFF on her ex, claiming he’s been “playing games” with her heart for YEARS! It’s unclear exactly what set her off this time, but some s**t went down to cause the explosion! She began:

“A muthaf**ka will play in your f**king face over and over and over and over again. This n**** really like to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time. When I’m not the most confident. He like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl.”

She said a similar thing in a since-deleted tweet just before going live, adding in another nixed post, “you a bitch ass n****… trust me imma f**kin take it there !”

Related: Kyle Richards Claims She & Mauricio Still ‘Haven’t Spoken’ About Divorce

See her deleted posts (below):

While the Bad and Boujee vocalist has denied the most recent cheating rumors, he’s found himself in allegedly compromising situations before (that led to brief breakups and a near-divorce), so we bet those are the “games” the estranged wife seems to be alluding to. It’s unclear at this moment, though.

Back on the live, the Bodak Yellow rapper tried to provide some clarity about what happened, sharing:

“Yesterday, I could have been out. I could have been chilling. I could have been this and that. He knows I’m in my house. He knows that I’m chilling. He knows I’m not doing the most, and I really been sparing you. I really been sparing you.”

The mother of two, both of whom she shares with the Migos member, added that he’s been doing her “dirty” for “so many f**king years” while she’s been helping his “motherf**king ass” — and for nothing but bad blood in return:

“You really been f**king feeling yourself, you bitch ass n****, with your bitch ass album and s**t, and you’ve really been f**king doing me dirty after so many f**king years that I motherf**king helped your ass, not even a f**king thank you did I get from your bitch ass! And it’s so crazy that I gotta go to the f**king internet because whenever the f**k I tell you something you don’t take s**t seriously – and I’m so tired of it.”

Damn! Things are getting super heated, and the poor 31-year-old sounds absolutely wrecked by all of this! Hear clips from the IG Live (below):

Cardi B opens up about Offset ‘playing’ her on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/1ROgmKdtXE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 15, 2023

Oof.

WHAT THE F**K DID HE DO!? He’s pushing Cardi to her breaking point. Jeez!

Just gut-wrenching to hear how upset she is. While she previously revealed the duo have been broken up “for a minute now,” it’s obviously a contentious separation! And since they share Kulture and Wave, they’ll never truly be out of each other’s lives. We hope they can figure out how to move forward more amicably, though! Because we get why she’s exhausted by this! What a mess!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]