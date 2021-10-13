Cardi B Got A F**king Mansion For Her 29th Birthday -- Take A Look Inside!!

What do you get for the birthday girl who has everything?? A motherf**king mansion!!

On Tuesday, Cardi B took to Instagram to reveal the CRAZY gift husband Offset purchased for her, and honestly, the video she posted basically speaks for itself! Showcasing a beautiful Caribbean island, the camera pans over a MASSIVE modern estate complete with six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, and even a studio.

It’s fit for the queen herself!

The Up rapper, who turned 29 on Monday, gushed over her hubby for the surprise, writing:

“My love For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments. Well, I was wrong. I just can’t believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it . Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad (and the [baby]) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.”

The message (above) also included a shout-out to her newborn with the emoji of a mom holding a baby!

Cardi concluded the public tribute with a spicy little note for the Migos artist:

“I you so much and I can’t wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation “

Ch-ch-check out her full post (below) to actually get a glimpse of this insane new crib:

Offset wins for best gift of the year!

You just know celebs are going to be looking at their partners asking, “why didn’t you buy ME a house for my birthday??” Guess that’s how you know when you’ve made it! LOLz!

Still, we wonder how the rapper will ever be able to outdo himself again…

