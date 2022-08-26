Cardi B GOES OFF On Fan Spreading Rumor Offset Cheated On Her With Saweetie!

Cardi B is defending her man!

The 29-year-old rapper got tangled up in a war of words on Twitter Wednesday when a social media user fired off a slew of hateful messages and accusations about her husband Offset.

What were those allegations? That the Migos member cheated on her with rapper Saweetie! Yikes! It all started when the person asked when she planned to pay the two women involved in a 2018 strip club fight with the mom of two. Cardi caught wind of the tweet and fired back:

“Why you lying on me and those girls for I have a open case EVERYTHING IS PUBLIC offering money will not benefit me and actually get me in real trouble you making up anything cause you decided to come for me after coming out of jail for stealing 3k worth of clothes”

Yikes!

Things quickly escalated, with the two going back-and-forth for a while. However, the situation got really heated when the online critic went on to claim that Offset “f**ked” Saweetie, leading Cardi to deny the claim in another response:

“First u claim I offered girls 4Ms over a case that the state pick up which is illegal, then u claim I’m trying make mends wit no receipts, then claim my man was in ur friend face wit no receipts, now u LYING to go viral”

She continued:

“I never offered them money there’s no reason too this is a state case weather they get money or not the case don’t get drop. LEARN THE LAW. You bring my friend up thinking ur friend will put pressure on mine to support your lie ..and now you running wit another lie For CLOUT”

Damn!

But the person refused to back down! After they doubled down on the accusation, Cardi slammed the Twitter user for “lying” and not bringing out any “receipts” to prove her man and the Best Friend artist had an intimate relationship. The Hustlers star wrote:

“No baby you lying! You makin crazy lies starting s**t and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS, no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS.”

While neither Offset or Saweetie commented on the drama, they clearly did not need to step in since it looked like Cardi handled everything on her own! Wow.

Despite Cardi insisting that her partner never cheated with Saweetie, it’s well known Offset has fooled around with other women throughout his relationship with the WAP songstress. As you may recall, videos surfaced of the musician in bed with another woman. The cheating even broke the couple up for a while. Cardi wrote on Instagram during their split in December 2018:

“It’s nobody’s fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Seemed like it was someone’s fault to us… But Cardi was quick to forgive. The pair got back together two months later!

Then she filed for divorce in September 2020, allegedly because her man was unfaithful again. That, too, was forgiven — Cardi dismissed her petition in November 2020. She just cannot quit him, it seems! No wonder cheating is clearly still a sore subject for her…

Reactions to the drama, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

