Cardi B Shares Wild Video Of Yacht Sinking During Memorial Day Getaway With Offset: 'SpongeBob Is Auctioning That Bitch!'

The yacht will not go on!

On Saturday, Cardi B shared her experience of watching a yacht sink as she celebrated a tropical Memorial Day weekend getaway with Offset.

As the boat makes it way under, the rapper can be heard narrating:

“What the f… Oh my! It’s sinking! Y’all see that? Y’ALL SEE THAT? Oh my God, they can’t do nothing about it. There ain’t no big boat that can save it. It’s gone! Bye bye. Byeeee. Oh my God, it’s gone. Oh my God. OH MY GOD. AHHHHH. AHHHHHHHH.”

Watch her Twitter video for yourself (below):

I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022

The momma later shared a fan reply, alluding her experience to that of the sinking of the Titanic:

You know what https://t.co/Li4CsD3sTj — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 29, 2022

But don’t worry, she confirmed in Instagram Stories that nobody was actually on the boat:

“A whole yacht sinked in front our face. Luckily no one was in there”

Phew!

She later updated fans:

“There’s a search team looking for the boat. I just saw a scuba diver going down there. Child, that s*** is in Bikini Bottom. That bitch long gone! SpongeBob is auctioning that bitch!”

Ha! Leave it to Bacardi to make a boat-sinking hilarious.

And you can bet witnessing the slightly disturbing event wasn’t enough to ruin her Cabo weekend! Not at all! The next day, she tweeted out a series of party thoughts, including one FRESH. ASS. LEWK!! (See below!)

Y’all drinking early or waiting til later on tonight to DRANK ? ???????????????? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 29, 2022

We in Cabo …. Where the hoes at ? What’s the vibes for the night ? ! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 30, 2022

Um, Cardi, the hoes were still here in El Lay (raises hand)!!!

[Image via Cardi B/Instagram.]