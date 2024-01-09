Details Of Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd's Divorce Settlement Revealed!

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have wrapped up their divorce with lightning speed — and very little drama! That’s almost unheard of these days!

The country musician was quick to celebrate the legal proceedings being finalized earlier this month by breaking out into song on social media, but now we know just exactly what she was celebrating! According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the couple reached an agreement on all issues about the split, which they signed off on in December and earlier this month, but they are still waiting for a judge to sign off on it, too.

Per the paperwork, the exes decided to divide their assets up based on a property settlement agreement and a prenup, which they signed in February 2018 and amended in October 2022. The good news is they agreed on joint custody of their 3-year-old son Hayes. But, unfortunately for the My Church artist, she will have to fork over $2,100 a month to her ex-husband in child support. That’ll add up fast!

As we’ve been following, this comes just three months after Maren filed to end the marriage after five years, blaming “irreconcilable differences.” Unlike many celeb splits, they’ve remained friendly since the sudden breakup — which was most evident when they went trick-or-treating with their kiddo together shortly after the split was announced!

We hope they will continue to remain amicable as they adjust to this new chapter of their family. Thoughts? Let us know in the comments (below)!

