Bachelor In Paradise Alum Carly Waddell Is Giving Wedding Ring To Daughter Bella After Evan Bass Divorce

Carly Waddell is doing whatever she can to move past her split from now-estranged husband Evan Bass.

The 35-year-old Bachelor alum and multiple-time Bachelor In Paradise star shot a new vlog that was published to her personal YouTube channel on Sunday, January 17, and in it she reveals her plans for handing down her wedding ring. And she’s keeping it in the family!

In the six-minute-long vlog, Carly tries on a bunch of her past outfits that Bachelor Nation fans may recognize from her appearances on several of the franchise’s shows. At one point, she even got to the dress that she wore when she got engaged to Evan down in Mexico on her final Bachelor In Paradise appearance! Oh, the memories!

But knowing now that all that lovey-dovey stuff is sadly past her — at least as far as the erectile dysfunction specialist is concerned — it appears she’s ready to move on in more ways than one.

At one point in the vlog, Waddell takes the camera right down to her two-year-old daughter Bella to make an announcement about plans for her old reality TV outfits — and her wedding ring!

She says (below):

“Bella, guess what? I got a ring when I got this dress — well, actually, it’s a different one because I returned that one and switched it — but one day you’re gonna get it. I’m gonna give that ring to you. Isn’t that cool? I don’t need it anymore.”

Awww! A very special moment — and a very sweet mother-daughter gesture!

For her part, little Bella was far more interested in the colors and patterns of the dresses, but hey, she’s only two! She’ll learn how poignant and meaningful the ring is one day!

BTW, you can watch the whole vlog, along with the ring discussion moment beginning at about the 4:45 mark, below:

Cute!

And a little sad too, though, to be honest.

Of course, Carly and Evan were the unlikely couple that beat all odds when they did finally get together on Bachelor In Paradise, surprising even the show’s most die-hard fans an followers. And their love story seemed to be heading off into the sunset for the happiest of endings after Bella’s birth in February 2018, followed closely by their son Charlie‘s arrival in November 2019.

But things turned sour at some point after that, leaving Waddell and the 38-year-old Bass on the outs as they navigated their new co-parenting life apart. Suddenly single, Carly was left to her own devices for a particularly tough Christmas at the end of 2020, and another Bachelor couple officially bit the dust.

Sad!

Still, it’s a very sweet gesture to think about the ring being passed down. That’s definitely a powerful mother-daughter moment waiting to happen when Bella is truly old enough to appreciate it. Here’s hoping something good can come from it in Bella’s future!

