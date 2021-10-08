Missing Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Found SAFE After Going Missing One Month Ago!

Some good news for once!

Missing fitness influencer Ca’Shawn “Cookie” Sims has been found safe after going missing one month ago. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the 30-year-old was located in good condition at a local hospital on Thursday. What a relief for her family and friends!

Related: Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Slams His Brian Laundrie Hunt!

As we previously reported, the social media star was last seen on September 8 in Duarte, California, leaving loved ones pleading for her safe return. Thankfully, Cookie was reunited with her family yesterday, according to NBC News. The sheriff’s office shared:

“There is no suspicion of foul play. The family is asking for privacy.”

Chris’tol Sims, the fitness maven’s sister, celebrated the happy news on Instagram last night, posting a photo of her:

“Found!!!!!!!!!! Thank you guys so much we found her and she is safe! We love you and thank you! God is great!!!!!! Thank you so much for all of the help! Every step of the way. Lord, we FOUND HER!!!!!!!!! “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hue Cocoa (@christolsims)

The other Sims sister, Ca’rynn “Cee,” also took to social media to announce Cookie’s safe return with the caption “FOUND!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tha Champ (@cee.sims)

There’s no word on what exactly happened, but honestly, we’re just glad to hear she’s okay. We’ll be thinking of Ca’Shawn!

[Image via Ca’Shawn Sims/Instagram]