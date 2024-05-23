Cassie Speaks Out Following Release Of Horrific Diddy Domestic Violence Video

Cassie is speaking directly to fans following the release of that disgusting video.

On Thursday, the performer, whose real name is Cassie Ventura, uploaded a statement to Instagram where she spoke on domestic violence, support from others, and more. In part, she shared:

“Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.”

As Perezcious readers know, Cassie sued her ex-boyfriend Diddy in November, alleging all kinds of disturbing acts of abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault. They settled one day later, but the rapper continued to deny the accusations (and the many more that were levied against him by others).

He could no longer claim his innocence when it came to Cassie, though, when CNN obtained hotel security footage that showed him beating up and attacking his then-partner in 2016. Addressing this clip, which was made public last week, and the fact it took physical proof for some people to stand by her, Cassie continued in her statement:

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

She also shared her advice for anyone in a similar situation, concluding:

“I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”

Sean Combs has since apologized for his actions in the video as well, saying he had “hit rock bottom” while calling his “f**ked up” behavior “inexcusable.” He added:

“I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy and going to rehab, had to ask God for his mercy and grace.”

He has been slammed for not addressing his ex directly, though sources have claimed they both signed an NDA in their settlement restricting them from doing so, which is probably why Cassie didn’t name-check him, either. We’re sending the female singer lots of love as she processes this all — it can’t be easy having to relive this trauma, but we hope the public support is helping!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

