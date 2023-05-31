Céline Dion Looking To Her Sons For 'Light' Amid 'Heartbreaking' Diagnosis

Céline Dion can always count on her sons to be there for her.

As Perezcious readers know, the music icon canceled the remainder of her world tour due to her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome, which the Mayo Clinic describes as “a rare disorder of motor function characterized by involuntary stiffness of axial muscles and superimposed painful muscle spasms, which are often induced by startle or emotional stimuli.”

The songstress had been suffering from spasms for quite some time before she got answers, and this heartbreaking rare diagnosis was both a relief and a big weight. But according to sources for People on Wednesday, she’s not giving up hope amid her struggles:

“It’s heartbreaking that she has had to cancel touring but she is suffering mobility and other issues from the disease disrupting her daily life. She is doing everything she can while working with doctors because she wants to perform. She has not given up at all. She is hoping to get all of the issues with this disease under control so she can sing again.”

The insider went on to say singing is the 55-year-old’s “life” and that she “loves her audiences”:

“Seeing this happen is upsetting to her and to everyone around her.”

Another source dished that as the My Heart Will Go On singer battles this neurological disease, she’s far from alone. She’s got her sons, 22-year-old René-Charles and 12-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, by her side every step of the way:

“Her main focuses are always her sons and performing. She is the most selfless and considerate person. Céline just loves her boys so much. They are amazing. They give her all the support and love that she needs. They are her light right now.”

It’s such an awful thing for her to be dealing with, but we’re so glad to hear she’s got a wonderful support system in her boys!

As you’ll recall, last week the It’s All Coming Back To Me Now singer slashed nearly four dozen dates off her Courage World Tour due to her ongoing health struggles. She wrote on Twitter:

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again… and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage… I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

We’re sending so much love and light Céline’s way and we’re truly wishing her the best during this difficult time.

