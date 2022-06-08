Chace Crawford Finally Explains THAT Giant Penis Photo From Viral The Boys Photoshoot!

The Boys star Chace Crawford is breaking down one of the biggest mysteries of his career!

While speaking with DailMail.com on Wednesday, the actor finally revealed why his character The Deep was seen with a comically large penis in a promo pic for the series back in 2019, but not in the actual show. It turns out he was supposed to be well endowed in the Amazon Prime Video series too, but the streamer thought his package was just too big! And the world was NEVER supposed to see the unedited version of his budge in the first place!

Related: How Ryan Seacrest’s PENIS Caused ‘Backstage Panic’ On American Idol

Chace explained that he wore an enhanced appendage underneath his skintight superhero suit for the first part of filming the comic book series, but when execs at Amazon saw what he looked like, they were way too squeamish to let the larger-than-life member on air! He recalled:

“[Showrunner Eric] Kripke was like, ‘We get no notes from Amazon, but the first one we got was that can’t f**king happen, we’ve got to take that out.’ We had to edit it out.”

The prosthetic had already been used to shoot some scenes and a silly calendar as part of a promotional item released by Amazon to promote the series in 2019, but to solve the problem, the oversized bulge was digitally reduced to meet the streamer’s needs. Only, as luck would have it, fans still got a peek at the peen when one photo in the final product — featuring the unedited package in full view — was printed! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

???? | new pictures of chace crawford on ‘the deep calendar’! yep, with That Photo pic.twitter.com/LEo08whKLx — best of chace crawford (@badpostchace) August 17, 2019

LOLz!!

You’re saying we could have been looking at that for 3 seasons??

Related: Machine Gun Kelly Shares Fully Nude Selfie!

At the time the photo went viral, Chace couldn’t explain what was going on down under, telling outlets he was “sworn to secrecy.” But on the fans’ reaction, he teased to EW:

“I thought it was so funny, but I don’t think anyone got a bigger kick out of it than Eric Kripke. He thought it was the funniest thing in the world. Oh god. It was probably a little bit over-covered but I was like, ‘Whatever The Deep can do for you guys to get some press, you know I’m ready to support the show!’ That was one I had to explain to a few people. I got a lot of weird DMs in my inbox.”

Hah!! The universe really made sure that the prosthetic didn’t go to waste. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Chace Crawford/Instagram]