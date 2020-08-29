Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy In Film: Revisit The Late Actor’s Career-Defining Performances

Chadwick Boseman‘s death from colon cancer still feels so surreal.

The talented actor appeared so strong and healthy acting in many of the iconic roles that made him a household name over the years he was battling with the disease. As revealed in his family’s statement on his passing, the 43-year-old received a stage III cancer diagnosis back in 2016 which ultimately took his life as it progressed to stage IV.

Before this sudden and tragic loss, Chadwick showcased his star quality and commitment to impactful storytelling by starring in films that brought historical Black figures like Brooklyn Dodgers baseball player Jackie Robinson to life. In the wake of his passing, the now Los Angeles-based organization offered a touching tribute to Boseman on social media, as seen (below):

From playing legendary figures to becoming one, we’ll never forget your iconic performance as Jackie Robinson and your many inspiring roles. You will be missed, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/NY2sKMcJIb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2020

We’d like to follow suit and mourn the beloved star’s death by looking back at some of the performances that not only solidified his status in Hollywood but in our hearts, too.

Jackie Robinson in 42

Chadwick’s career took off after his memorable portrayal of Robinson in the 2013 film, 42. He brought emotion and compassion to the critically-acclaimed sports movie about the first Black professional baseball player to be integrated into the league. In the clip (above), we see him reach a breaking point during a game when ruthless white team members and officials give the athlete more than he can bear. It’s the authenticity here that really shines through like no other.

James Brown in Get On Up

Boseman told the story of legendary performer James Brown for his second lead role in a major motion picture in Get On Up. He commanded viewers attention with fierce ambition, show-stopping moves, and an impressive recreation of the mannerisms made famous by the Godfather of Soul. If you weren’t already paying attention to Chadwick by this point, the 2014 biopic definitely made a clear case for his versatility as an actor. Watch him slay a rendition of Brown’s Soul Power in the clip (above).

Thurgood Marshall in Marshall

Chadwick brought charisma and poise to his version of a young Thurgood Marshall, who would go on to become the first Black Supreme Court Justice in the United States. Though he was playing yet another prominent historical figure in the Black community, he brought nuance and undeniable confidence to the role. Josh Gad, who starred alongside Boseman in the 2017 movie Marshall, mourned the actor’s passing on social media by sharing his powerful final text message to him. See them both deliver knockout performances in the courtroom scene titled, “It’s You and Me.”

King T’Challa in Black Panther

The most iconic role in Chadwick’s career is undoubtedly King T’Challa of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This was the first Black superhero-led solo film in the MCU and made history as the first movie to star a predominantly Black cast. In the fight scene we included here, it’s remarkable to think he was battling colon cancer while also meeting the intense physical demands of the action flick. Boseman became a role model for young Black men everywhere after this international box-office hit. A sequel was reportedly in the works with director Ryan Coogler, though it’s hard to imagine anyone else filling such big shoes.

We thought it was also worth including this hilarious clip where Chadwick perfectly spoofed his fictional character’s personality while hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live back in 2018.

Such a devasting loss. We'll be feeling this one for a while.

