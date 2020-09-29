Chadwick Boseman Gave Up Part Of HIS OWN 21 Bridges Salary So Sienna Miller Would Be Paid Fairly!

At this point, we all know Chadwick Boseman was a hero on and offscreen — but Sienna Miller has yet another story to confirm that truth.

The actress co-starred with Boseman on one of his final films, 21 Bridges. During press for the film, the Black Panther star had said that Miller’s role was originally written in the script for a man before she was cast. Speaking with Empire over the weekend, she explained further how Chadwick was involved in her casting.

She told the mag:

“He produced 21 Bridges, and had been really active in trying to get me to do it. He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold. So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.”

Sienna went on to tell a story that was yet another example of Chadwick being willing to fight against a sexist Hollywood system — even if it cost him his own money. She recalled:

“I didn’t know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven’t yet. But I am going to tell it, because I think it’s a testament to who he was. This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.’ And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”

Not only does that move show true leadership in his role as producer, it demonstrates his commitment to equity in the workplace! That kind of genuine, upright goodness is unfortunately rare in the movie biz, as the 38-year-old knows all too well:

“It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced. That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.'”

She continued:

“It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully. In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid.'”

What an incredible story — and we know for a fact other male Hollywood stars would NOT commit to a similar act of generosity. If you’ll recall, Mark Wahlberg had to be named and shamed into donating his hefty payday after making over 1,000 times more than Michelle Williams did for reshoots on All The Money In The World.

Chadwick’s death was a tremendous loss for so many reasons, and here’s just one more — we lost a fighter in the battle for equity. We hope more men are inspired to follow in his footsteps of quiet grace, generosity, and support for equality.

