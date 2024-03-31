Kristin Cavallari’s Much Younger BF Mark Estes Was ‘Nervous’ On Their First Date -- But Now Thinks She’s The ‘Full Package’!

Mark Estes is head over heels for Kristin Cavallari!

During an interview with Page Six published on Sunday, the 24-year-old opened up about his and The Hills alum’s romantic beginnings — and how “nervous” he was on their first date! He admitted:

“I think just like along with any first date, I was definitely a little nervous.”

We can imagine why! Not only is he 13 years younger than the 37-year-old, but Kristin is known by the masses from her reality TV career and now her Let’s Be Honest podcast! But clearly things ended up working out well. He added:

“But yeah, it was great, and yeah, I’d say there was instant chemistry right away.”

So cute!

Mark apparently first slid into Kristin’s Instagram DMs last fall, messaging her, “I love you.” So straight forward! LOLz!

By January, the pair hung out for the first time in Nashville, Tennessee, and Mark officially asked her out just before Valentine’s Day. The Montana Boyz member told the outlet:

“She’s just super confident. Obviously she’s gorgeous. She’s an amazing person as well, and a great mother. So, yeah, pretty much [the] full package.”

Wow, Mark! Is she a full enough package to put a ring on her finger??

Kristin shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

