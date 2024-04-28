Joe Alwyn Was ‘In Love’ With Taylor Swift But Has ‘Moved On’ & Doesn’t Want Any Drama!

Joe Alwyn wants to move on with his life.

A year after splitting from Taylor Swift, the 33-year-old actor is “doing well” and trying to live a drama-free life! On Sunday, a source spoke to People about the UK native, spilling he’s “moved on” from the You Belong With Me singer:

“He’s dating and happy. He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way.”

Of course, that can be difficult when crossing paths with die-hard Swifties. And even though he may be peeved by the “overblown” importance of Matty Healy in Taylor’s new album The Tortured Poets Department, that doesn’t diminish what he and Tay once shared. The source noted:

“He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out.”

Awww.

On Friday, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the exes “try to be respectful of one another,” but “are not in touch.”

Makes sense considering she’s moved on with Travis Kelce and since Joe is ultimately just “focused on work” — despite longing for a more private life. The source told People:

“Joe loves acting, but can’t stand the attention that comes with it. He’s not comfortable in the spotlight.”

That always seemed to be an issue while dating Taylor, too.

Well, He IS starring alongside Oscar winner Emma Stone in Kinds of Kindness... So he’s surely got a lot of attention coming his way!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

