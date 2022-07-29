Charlie D’Amelio & Landon Barker Are Returning Fire After Ex Called Her A ‘Homie Hopper’ In Latest Song!

Charli D’Amelio is firing back, and we’re sorta here for it!

As many of you probably know, the TikTok megastar was the rumored subject of her ex Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson’s latest song titled, All the Things I Hate About You. As we previously reported, in a clip the singer released on his personal TikTok Sunday, we hear a snippet where he refers to someone as a “​​showstopper, bad liar, homie hopper, and drama starter.”

Sheesh! Someone’s a lil salty… And since Charli’s new beau is none other than Landon Barker, son of Blink-182’s Travis Barker, and ex best friend of Huddy, it’s not hard to put together who the artist was directing his shade at.

However, the D’Amelio Show star wasn’t about to just sit there and take all that heat in what we’re sure Chase planned on being a mic drop moment. Instead, she did the only thing that would surely get under her ex’s skin: share a post of her cuddled up with Landon. Ooh, messy love triangles are always quite the spectacle!!

In a Wednesday Instagram story post, the 18-year-old revealed a pic of Kourtney Kardashian’s step son with his arms wrapped around her while the two shared a kiss. It’s actually pretty cute! See (below):

We’re not saying that Charli is a “homie hopper,” but if her ex is trying to brand her as such, then why not play along? She seems unfazed while Huddy is out here literally writing SONGS about her! Maybe he should think about how some of his own actions have led to their falling out, rather than blaming it all on her. If you didn’t know, the two began dating in December 2019, a few short months after meeting in September of the same year. Their relationship lasted about four months until some cheating allegations surfaced, with the Partycrasher singer being in the middle of them. At the time, the two both made separate IG statements explaining their then status, with Charli writing:

“It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!

Chase also shared his own words:

“Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her.”

The two then briefly reunited one month later in May for two months before calling it quits again in July of 2020, and have seemingly stayed in their own lanes since. Sounds like they just weren’t meant for one another! Plus at this point, their relationship was two years ago — that door feels pretty closed. So who can blame Charli for moving on… ESPECIALLY if Chase cheated on her! He should feel lucky that she took him back for the two months that she did!

One thing we know for sure though is that we’ll be keeping an eye out for any updates between her and Landon! What are your thoughts on Charli returning fire, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments below!

