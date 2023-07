Charli XCX is the queen of hyper pop!

She also loves her a VERY SHORT song!

Speed Drive is for the new Barbie film and it clocks in at less than two minutes!

It features interpolations of Robyn‘s Konichiwa Bitches and Tony Basil‘s Mickey.

Super gay! Super fun!

