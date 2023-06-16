Is Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Teen Daughter Sami Only Doing OnlyFans To Cause Drama With Her Parents?!

Is Sami Sheen only doing this whole OnlyFans thing to get a rise out of her famous parents? That’s what a source close to the fam seems to think!

In case you hadn’t heard, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards‘ daughter made waves by starting a page on the adult content platform when she was just 18 years old — and it’s been going strong for a year now! In fact, apparently in celebration of hitting her first anniversary milestone, the 19-year-old put out a video in which she gave some of the behind-the-scenes ins and outs of being a “sex worker.”

Her frank discussion seems to have gotten the pot boiling again on the controversy around her job — as a source told People on Thursday afternoon “it’s causing a lot of drama” with her parents!

Obviously Mom and Dad have very different views of her OnlyFans content. While Charlie has been more vocally against it, her mom has shown support! But was it just because she didn’t believe her baby was really doing the full OF?? Denise “knows her daughter is not a sex worker,” People‘s insider says:

“She’s just saying outrageous things. She doesn’t even show any skin on OnlyFans. Sami has 4,000 followers. So she’s making $80,000 a month doing almost nothing and barely showing anything. She’s just teasing the audience. She’s not really doing any nudity at all. So this is just her titillating people by saying that.”

No wonder Denise’s response was to make her own OnlyFans! The Real Housewives alum was calling her kiddo’s bluff! The source confirms it, saying:

“In a way, it was a great way to throw cold water on the situation with her daughter and all that drama.”

They also clarified, for those who don’t know, that Denise “doesn’t do anything that risqué either” but also is finding success as she “has 100,000 followers and makes $2 million a month doing it.”

Dayum!!! Clearly Denise doesn’t consider herself a “sex worker” either! LOLz! It sounds like they think the sex worker talk — which was put out on regular social media — was more about stirring up controversy than being an accurate description of what she’s doing: bikini modeling behind a paywall.

And that controversy, they think, might be more about getting a rise out of pop! The insider tells People “this may be something that Sami is doing to bother her father.”

It’s apparently working! Charlie voiced his patriarchal displeasure in response to his daughter’s decision last year:

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

If Sami is trying to get back at the Anger Management star, it’s working! On the other hand, Denise’s approach was perfect — and lucrative! The source says being by her side was the best play the parents had:

“Denise says she wants to support her daughter. She believes that when they turn 18, it’s really hard to control what they do. You can only advise them. And Denise realizes she did Playboy herself — OnlyFans is just the modern version of that.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious parents? Is Sami just getting back at Dad? Being a smart businesswoman? What would you do if your daughter set up an OnlyFans??

