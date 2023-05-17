Charlize Theron Has Her First Boyfriend In Over 7 Years!

Sorry, fellas, Charlize Theron is officially taken!

After more than seven years of riding solo, the Atomic Blonde actress has become one half of a steamy dating duo — with model Alex Dimitrijevic! An insider confirmed the news to Us Weekly Tuesday, sharing:

“Charlize and Alex have been dating for a few months now.”

“Months”?? Way to keep things under wraps, Charlize! They’re apparently “still in the early stages” even months in — guess she’s taking it slow! And who can blame her? But they “really like each other” nonetheless; the source added Alex is “a very laidback guy and Charlize likes that.”

Related: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Battle With Depression After Divorce From First Wife

So sweet! Charlize deserves the best!

Monday, DailyMail.com obtained pics of the lovebirds taking a stroll through the Los Feliz neighborhood of El Lay, where the Fast X actress rocked a maroon v-neck sweater, baggy khakis, sandals, shades, and a blunt bob, while Alex sported a cool, yellow button up, blue jeans, loafers, and a fashionable chain.

EXCLUSIVE: Charlize Theron caught holding hands with handsome model https://t.co/KwEswQHtpt — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 16, 2023

Charlize’s new beau, who has famously modeled for Malbon Golf, Combo Boxing, AG Green Label, and more, is the 47-year-old’s first confirmed love interest since Sean Penn! Those two called it quits in 2015 after less than two years of dating. There were also, of course, those rumors last year that she was hooking up with Halle Berry‘s ex Gabriel Aubry, but sources at the time said it wasn’t “serious.” This is, by all accounts, her first full-on relationship in seven years! Wow.

What are YOUR thoughts on her new man, Perezcious readers? Do you think they make a good couple?? Share in the comments down below!

[Images via Adriana M. Barraza/MEGA/WENN]