Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo Of Daughters While Celebrating Her Mom's Birthday!

Charlize Theron is giving fans a glimpse at her family life in a new series of Instagram photos!

To celebrate her momma Gerda’s birthday on Thursday, the actress posted a rare photo of her daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 10, posing with their grandmother during a hike. The caption of the sweet tribute read:

“Today is my moms birthday. I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her, knows how utterly awesome it’s is to stand in her sunlight. She TRULY is life. She laughs louder than anyone I’ve ever met. She’s a great tennis player/golfer/hiker AND a gifted s**t talker! She’s direct, she’s honest, she funny, and she’ll tell you how it is anytime of the day!”

Hah! Love it!

Related: Charlize Theron Shares Rare Video With Her Daughters On Vacation!

Check out the adorable photos with the kids making an appearance in the last slide (below)!

The girls are getting so grown!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Charlize Theron/Instagram & Avalon/WENN]