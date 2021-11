Getting noticed is SO HARD in the music industry. Nearly impossible to break through all the noise. Perseverance is crucial!

Thakfully Chaz Cardigan is determined to keep at it – and his IT is great!

S.O.S. is indie pop that is bright and with bite! It reminds us of David Byrne meets Panic! At The Disco!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Chaz Cardigan!