Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka Pays Tribute To Late Co-Star Chance Perdomo

Kiernan Shipka is remembering her co-star fondly.

On Tuesday, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress took to Instagram to share some words in honor of Chance Perdomo. Of course, he suddenly and tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident over the weekend. She started out her post by addressing him with a sweet nickname, “Chancey Pants.” She wrote:

“Oh man this hurts. He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine… As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)”

The two co-starred in Netflix’s Sabrina series from 2018 to 2020. She concluded:

“His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will.”

Completely devastating. It’s clear how loved he was.

She posted a carousel of pics and vids dedicated to Chance, including an adorable photo of him smiling, a couple selfies, and video evidence of those famous piggyback rides Kiernan hyped up. Scroll through (below):

What a contagious smile. So, so sad. Over the weekend, Chance’s fellow co-stars from Sabrina and Prime Video’s Gen V also shared tributes, which you can read HERE. Our hearts continue to be with his loved ones. Rest in peace.

[Images via NBC & Netflix/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]