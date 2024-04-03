The Sus Reason Celebs Aren’t Speaking Out Against Diddy Amid His Legal Issues…

You probably won’t be hearing a peep from some of Diddy’s famous friends anytime soon… And there’s a reason for it.

As the Bad Boy for Life rapper continues to be the subject of heated legal issues including allegations of sexual misconduct, sex trafficking, and more, one may wonder why more industry members aren’t speaking up. Well, it may be because they’re scared of what it might mean for them.

On Wednesday, an insider alleged to Us Weekly that Diddy’s circle is staying quiet because they, too, have been wrapped up in some of the crimes he’s being accused of. The source claimed:

“No one is saying anything because they have gone to his parties.”

Uh-oh. And apparently, per the insider, Diddy can be “a very spiteful guy.”

Oof…

The rapper reportedly would put on “insane” parties where some of Hollywood’s biggest names would be in attendance — and possibly on camera! A second source explained:

“All the big stars went to his parties. And if they were wilding out, taking drugs and participating in orgies — they’re likely on camera.”

Yikes!! Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones alleged that Diddy had hidden cameras in his homes. Plus, we know that Homeland Security Investigations took possession of some hard drives containing footage from his security cameras. So, perhaps this allegation isn’t necessarily too far fetched.

A third insider added that the Coming Home rapper enjoyed “controlling people and making them degrade” themselves. Jeez. So, it sounds like there could be some pretty shocking footage of some BIG players. Honestly, that’s pretty wild… Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down (below).

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN]