Chris Cuomo Fired From CNN For Helping Out His Brother Andrew Against Sexual Harassment Allegations

Chris Cuomo is officially done at CNN.

On Saturday, the network announced via Twitter the termination of the 51-year-old anchor after “new information” came to light during an evaluation into how much he aided his brother Andrew Cuomo in building a legal defense against multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct:

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this weekend pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct a review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light.”

Related: General Hospital star FIRED For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine



Despite the termination, CNN said they will continue to investigate “as appropriate.” Shortly after the news broke, Cuomo addressed the decision on social media, saying:

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

Statement on Chris Cuomo’s termination from CNN. pic.twitter.com/yKPwYtMznD — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 4, 2021

The termination comes after the Cuomo Prime Time host was suspended on Tuesday after transcripts and exhibits released by the New York Attorney General revealed he played a larger role in his brother’s defense than first believed. A spokesperson for CNN told People at the time:

“The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.”

According to CBS News, the documents showed text messages between Chris and Andrew’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, that allegedly suggested that he used his sources as a journalist for information on the woman coming forward to accuse the former New York governor. The reporter would then relay what was said to the politician’s team. Among other things, he was also helped in crafting the responses to the charges.

While Cuomo claimed he never influenced CNN’s coverage on his brother, ABC News reported he had told investigators about his calls to other journalists to find out about what they had on Andrew’s accusers. However, he previously said on air following his sibling’s resignation:

“I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation.”

The truth always comes out. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]