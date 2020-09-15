Chris Evans FINALLY Addressed His Nude Photo Leak In The Best Way Possible!!

Chris Evans has been radio silent after appearing to accidentally leak a NSFW photo of his penis on his Instagram Story over the weekend… that is, until now!

While the Hollywood A-lister quickly deleted the footage following the mishap on Saturday, he finally broke his silence on Monday night to address the big elephant in the room. Returning to his Twitter account, Chris used his viral moment to his advantage, writing:

“Now that I have your attention

…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Related: Chris Revives Captain America To Call Heroic Little Boy Who Saved His Sister!

LOLz! Leave it to Captain America to use his d**k pic for a good cause, especially considering election day is less than 50 days away and Donald Trump still hopes to be in the White House for four more years.

And just like his original upload, this tweet also garnered tons of star reactions like from Knives Out co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, Kat Dennings, and more! Take a look (below):

My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2020

Now we’re talking — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 15, 2020

we don’t know each other, but i hope this great use of humor is an accurate reflection that you’re doing ok. ✌???? — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 15, 2020

This is a power move. — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) September 15, 2020

Hopefully the Marvel star isn’t feeling too embarrassed still — though we can imagine he’ll feel better knowing his tweet encouraged others to use their voice in this coming election!

[Image via Jamies Espinoza/WENN]