Law & Order Star Christopher Meloni Responds After His Huge Butt Breaks Twitter!!

Christopher Meloni knows his cakez are irresistible!

The 60-year-old actor and inter-generational sex symbol unwittingly quenched the internet’s thirst this week when a photo of his bubblicious backside made the rounds on social media.

The pic was taken from the set of his new Law & Order spin-off series Organized Crime, which showed the masked star in New York City in super form-fitting pants. In the image, Melon — we mean… Meloni — was seen chatting with his co-star Danielle Moné Truitt in between takes — but, naturally, all eyes were on his posterior.

The booty-ful pic spread like wildfire after science journalist Peter Hess shared the image on Wednesday, posting:

SVU is filming in park slope this week and someone in the neighborhood facebook group posted this photo of chris meloni ???? pic.twitter.com/A2fAENk05u — peter hess (@PeterNHess) April 7, 2021

Yummy!

The ample display immediately sent fans into thirst mode, with users screaming:

“Law and Ardor: Special Thicctims Unit” “how do you think they make that donk-donk sound in each episode.” “Steve Rogers [Captain America] might have America’s Ass, but that right there is New York City’s Ass.” “grrrl, that is known as the ass o’life!” “Law and Order: Ass V-iew” “what in the melon section of the supermarket is happening here”

One tweet even earned a reply from the cake-master himself. In response to a fan who wrote “@Chris_Meloni you wanna explain why you have so much cake,” the actor tweeted:

“Sure— big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake.”

It truly is the gift that keeps on giving!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Chris’ booty has caused a ruckus. Back in 2014, he joked about having the “best ass in primetime” in an interview with Conan O’Brien. Chris said his backside was “a little genetic,” but noted that squats and dead lifts help, joking:

“I know at some point it’s going to fall, so I might as well keep Father Time at bay.”

We don’t think that booty will deflate anytime soon! The day after Chris’ cakez were filming Organized Crime, his co-star and good friend Mariska Hargitay was spotted filming Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City.

The actress — who reunited with Chris in the two-part premiere event for his new series — was seen standing on a similar stoop between takes with her costars Demore Barnes and Anna Wood. Her derriere didn’t cause quite as much of a stir, but we have a feeling Mariska knows she can’t compete with the cake-master.

What do U think about Meloni’s melons, Perezcious readers?

