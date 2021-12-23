Fourth Woman Comes Forward With Sexual Assault Allegations Against Chris Noth

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Chris Noth’s fall from grace continues as a fourth woman has now come forward with more allegations against the actor.

According to Daily Mail, Lisa Gentile alleged in a press conference on Thursday that she was sexually abused by the 67-year-old back in 2002 when they became acquaintances after first meeting at Da Marino’s restaurant in New York City. She claimed that Noth stopped by her apartment one night after expressing interest in seeing it. When the Sex and the City alum came upstairs, Gentile said he soon forcibly pulled her in for a kiss and squeezed her breast:

“I kept pushing his hands down, as he pulled my shirt up.”

Noth then allegedly pulled her hand towards his genitals. Once Gentile was able to get away from him, the singer said the Law & Order alum grew angry, calling her a “tease” and a “bitch.” The following day, Noth reached out to her friend and threatened that she would be blacklisted from the music industry if she ever told anyone else about the attack.

Powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred, who was present at the press conference, expressed that the experience was “traumatic” for Gentile, saying it had “a very serious emotional impact on her” over the past 20 years. But the songwriter shared that she finally felt ready to come forward with her story after living in fear of doing so for so long due to the three other women who’ve spoken out:

“I feel like we should have our day in court.”

Unfortunately, though, that may never happen for Gentile. It turns out she won’t be able to file a lawsuit against Noth since the statute of limitations has expired. Allred said:

“The courthouse door is slammed shut in her face.”

Now, the lawyer hopes the Adult Survivors Act eventually passes in order to give survivors such as Gentile the ability to sue their former abusers. She has even called upon some huge celebrities to back the motion, including his And Just Like That… co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. The actresses actually voiced their support for the women who accused Noth of sexual assault earlier this week, saying:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

During the press conference, Allred said she has also been in touch with some of the other women who’ve accused Noth of assault, but did not offer up any other details on that matter. As we previously reported, two women – who went by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily – shared their disturbing experiences with The Hollywood Reporter last week.

Zoe claimed her encounter with Noth happened in 2004 when he invited her to his apartment in California and proceeded to rape her. Following the alleged incident, she ended up in Cedars-Sinai, where she informed staff members of what occurred and received stitches for her alleged injuries. Meanwhile, Lily accused the star of forcing her to have sex in 2015 after meeting at a nightclub in New York.

After their stories made headlines, a third woman going by Ava told The Daily Beast that Noth sexually assaulted her in the manager’s office of Da Marino, where she worked as a host and lounge singer.

The father of two has since vehemently denied those earlier allegations, but has yet to speak out about these latest accusations.

Just awful…

We are keeping the victims in our thoughts during this time.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]