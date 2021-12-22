Is Chris Noth's Wife Close To Divorce?! Source Says…

Earlier this week, Chris Noth’s wife Tara Wilson was spotted without her wedding ring, leading many to wonder if she was thinking about splitting from her longtime lover amid his sexual assault allegations (and subsequent cheating confession). Now we have confirmation the couple is definitely suffering from the headlines!

As we’ve been reporting, the Sex and the City alum has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. And while he’s denying all the claims, saying “the encounters were consensual,” one thing has become incredibly clear at the very least: Chris has been allegedly cheating on his wife for years!

That revelation has visibly taken a toll on Wilson, who noticeably ditched her wedding ring while stepping outside this week – but could she be thinking of taking it off permanently?? According to a Page Six source on Tuesday, she just might be!

An insider spoke to the outlet to share some insight into the 39-year-old’s mental state as this shocking situation rages on. As to be expected, she’s not doing well, they explained:

“Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread.”

Uh, oh! The couple shares children Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months, and it sounds like if it weren’t for the kids, Tara may have already left! The source continued:

“She just wants to protect the kids. That is her number one priority.”

Wow! TBH, we don’t blame her for being “upset.” We would be too if we found out our husband of nine years had been sleeping around, and then especially devastated to learn those encounters were allegedly sexual abuse!

Since the allegations first made headlines earlier this month, the And Just Like That… lead has suffered fallouts in almost every corner of his life. He was fired from the CBS hit The Equalizer, his popular Peloton ad was pulled from screens, and he lost a $12 million deal to sell his tequila brand, Ambhar, to beverage company, Entertainment Arts Research.

As more and more gross allegations come to light, unfortunately, Chris and Tara’s relationship is bound to struggle, especially as distance keeps them apart. Tara is currently in LA (likely with the kids) while the 67-year-old is believed to be battling the legal trouble from New York City. We’ll have to keep an eye on the wife’s ring finger to see if things change…

