Chrishell Stause Hilariously Censored Ex Justin Hartley’s Name From Movie Poster!

Hartley, who?!

Chrishell Stause is making it very clear where she stands with ex-husband Justin Hartley following his shady AF comments about their marriage last week… by erasing his name from a movie poster!

The sticky situation arose over the weekend when promo materials for the Selling Sunset star’s 2019 film Staged Killer hit the internet. Because the film was shot while she was still married to the This Is Us lead, the poster contained her former last name, Hartley. Taking to Instagram to promote the flick, the 40-year-old cleverly covered up the moniker and fixed the mistake, explaining:

“My last name was different when I filmed this so I just fixed it myself. Too late to fix old promo materials or how I was credited in the film. All good!”

Well, at least there were no hard feelings!

Related: Kanye West & Actress Julia Fox “Are Dating,” Sources Say



The real estate agent, who’s currently recovering from a more recent breakup with boss and real estate head honcho, Jason Oppenheim, added the one perk to her unique name, writing:

“Being named Chrishell has its advantages of not being mixed up with other people named the same.”

In another video posted on Sunday, the All My Children alum added that she had “no idea” Staged Killer was on so many streaming platforms, like YouTube and Peacock, laughing:

“Apparently it’s all over the place. But I love that you guys are watching it! Thank you.”

Have U tuned in yet, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]