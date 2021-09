Chrissy Teigen is celebrating 50 days sober, clean, and under control!

The Cravings cookbook author opened up about her impressive milestone on Saturday, posting a video of herself to her Instagram account to celebrate. In the clip, which is adorable AF, you can see the 35-year-old model try to work out while her daughter Luna and son Miles crawl all over her. Awwww!

But beyond the cute video itself, the star had hit an important milestone in her life, and she was more than willing to share it with everybody else around her: she’s been sober for 50 days!

Ch-ch-check out Chrissy’s long, inspiring message to others about making it this far:

“today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! this is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!!”

That’s amazing!

And here is the full post and video (below):

Love it!!!

Quickly after she publicly shared the amazing news, celebs started popping up in the comments of Chrissy’s post. For one, her supportive husband John Legend shared. a string of red heart emojis. Longtime pal Jen Atkin and famous family friend Brooklyn Decker also shared positive messages about the transition, with Decker admitting how “that takes guts.”

Indeed!

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn added a particularly interesting comment, writing to Chrissy (below):

“So proud of you! Honestly I don’t really drink much anymore. It doesn’t make me feel as focused, and love the way I feel sober. Proud of you girl.”

Amen!! What a nice touch.

We would like to double down on all of these supporters and add our own good wishes for the super model-turned-momma as she continues to embark on a more happy, healthy, wholesome life with her amazing husband and adorable children!

Get it, girl! **SNAPS AND CLAPS**

