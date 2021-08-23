Chrissy Teigen Rescues Family Hamster That Was Missing For Three Days IN HER WALL!

This is a saga for the ages!

Chrissy Teigen has always shared a lot of life on social media (even when it gets her in trouble), and that includes the many pets of the “Legend/Teigen/Stephens” household. Currently, the fam includes dogs Penny, Paul, Petey, and Pearl, a bearded dragon named Sebastian, birds Jasmine and Aladdin, and hamster Peanut Butter (the second).

Apparently, PB got into some trouble over the weekend, and the Cravings author shared the outcome via her Instagram Story on Sunday. Following some sweet vids of their newest pet Pearl, she posted:

“Our hamster has been missing for 3 days. I heard faint scratching in the wall…”

In the video, the 35-year-old and a friend examined a downstairs wall before heading up a level. Upstairs, they found “a hole in the wall” with wires. Little Luna Stephens can be heard asking:

“Wait, she’s scratching the wires?”

The friend explained:

“No, she’s using it like a rope.”

What an enterprising hamster!

After pondering whether they may be “insane,” she shared some more videos where the hamster’s scratches can clearly be heard through the wall. The model then attempted using several tools, including a screwdriver and a hammer, to get through to the creature.

Finally, she announced:

“I CHISTLED [sic] A HOLE AND LOOK!!!!!!!!!”

Much to the rescue team’s delight, the hamster’s nose then peeked out through the rugged hole. They reassured her:

“It’s okay Peanut Butter, we’re coming!”

Next, they began feeding her seeds through the small hole as Chrissy tried to reach her trapped pet, pondering:

“I think I can pull her whiskers.”

However, they managed to pry the wall open further and widen the hole, allowing the Lip Sync Battle host to hold a hamster ball right up to the opening. At first, Peanut Butter was hesitant to leave her hole, causing the momma to complain:

“Are you serious? If she left during all this…”

But eventually, she emerged, leading to much rejoicing as John Legend’s wife cracked up over the whole ordeal.

Whew, what a tale! We highly recommend catching the hilarious journey for yourself while you can. And if you’re a hamster owner, you may want to keep an eye out for possible escape routes and gaps in the walls that your pet may be able to sneak through. This has been a real learning experience for all of us!

We’re glad Peanut Butter made it to the other side of the wall safely!

