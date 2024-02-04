Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Video Of Daughter Luna Promoting Girl Scout Cookie Season! LOOK!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna is doing her thing and pushing out Girl Scout cookies to the world like a good little saleswoman!

The 38-year-old supermodel-slash-cookbook author-slash-TV host took to her Instagram account on Friday to post a brand-new video showing the 7-year-old girl promoting Girl Scout cookies for sale! Yes, it’s that time again. And yes, Luna is parlaying her momma’s massive social media following into sales conversions! Can’t say the little one ain’t wise to the hustle!

In the video posted to Chrissy’s IG page, Luna is seen standing in front of the camera in her light blue Brownie sweater and a brown skirt. Then, she confidently announces to the screen:

“Hey guys, it’s Luna. I’m a Girl Scout Brownie, and guess what? It’s cookie season. So, if you want to buy cookies, you’re in the right place.”

Awww!

Teigen then encouraged her followers to support Luna’s drive in the caption of the video by writing this sweet message before offering up a link where people could go to buy cookies for themselves:

“my own daughter is now in the cookie selling game! if you’d like to support the awesomeness that is @girlscouts, please screenshot this and you can click for her link in your photos! please note this is for shipping only, as we cannot trek across America at this time lol”

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

That is simply TOO CUTE!! And she’s so confident! Get her on Shark Tank or something. Ha!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with our take on everything in the comments (below)!

