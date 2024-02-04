Ayo Edebiri Addresses ‘Mean Comments’ About Jennifer Lopez -- While Taking On SNL With Her!

Ayo Edebiri took on Saturday Night Live this weekend… and had some “mean comments” to own up to!

The Bear star hosted the sketch comedy show for the first time on Saturday night, and Jennifer Lopez was right by her side as the show’s musical guest… which given some recently resurfaced comments, made for quite the awkward pairing! As we’ve been following, a clip from a 2020 podcast was thrust back into the light in the days leading up to Ayo’s hosting gig, where she DRAGGED the On The Floor singer’s whole career — calling it “one long scam.”

Related: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West FINALLY Managing An ‘Amicable’ Relationship?

Oof! We bet she didn’t anticipate that in four years she’d be coming face-to-face with J.Lo on the Studio 8H stage! But in one of the show’s sketches, she took the opportunity to do a bit of repenting.

Appearing as a game show contestant, Ayo was grilled by the fictitious show’s host, played by Kenan Thompson, about comments she’d left on celebrity Instagram posts in the past. At first, she tried to make up excuses but by the end of the sketch, she owned up to the fake comments — and apologized in a very real way. She said:

“Okay, okay, we get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid, but I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

HA! The moment drew a ton of laughs and applause from the audience who clearly all knew exactly what she was alluding to! Ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

We’re sure she really will be more thoughtful about what she says online from now on… especially when she’s talking about a legend!

J.Lo also got to show Ayo what she’s made of while performing Can’t Get Enough and This Is Me… Now live! Watch (below):

Amazing! Scam where??

See all the rest of this week’s SNL highlights, including Ayo’s emotional monologue (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via NBC/Peacock]