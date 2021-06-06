Chrissy Teigen Makes Her First Instagram Appearance Following Bullying Scandal!

Chrissy Teigen has come out of hiding!

Over the weekend, John Legend shared a family photo on Instagram in honor of Luna’s first dance recital, which featured the momma embracing their daughter outside. Ch-ch-check out the sweet picture (below):

This image marks the first appearance Teigen made on social media after her online bullying controversy surrounding some disgusting tweets she sent to Courtney Stodden in the past. But despite the backlash, many fans swarmed the post asking for the popular personality to return to the platform soon:

“CAN CRISSY COME BACK TO SOCIAL MEDIA!!!! I MISS HER!!!!!” “Chrissy, I know you must be struggling … I don’t know if you’ll read this …. But stay positive, stay humble, and never give up. Your loved and your forgiven.” “Let’s stop canceling people that make mistakes. Let’s try and forgive and live with love you only live one.” “Beautiful photo! Please tell Chrissy to take all the time she needs. Her presence on social media is missed, but her mental health is more important than sharing her life with those who support her.” “There she is!! Love you Chrissy!! Get back on here!! Miss you!!!!” “Miss seeing you on Instagram, Chrissy! Love seeing you here though!!”

However, other social media users couldn’t help but slam the former model for telling Stodden to commit suicide in their DMs years ago:

“The people writing ‘WE MISS CHRISSY!’ … imagine it was YOUR daughter she told to kill herself all while preaching that kindness is important.” “She doesn’t need to come back. We need less people like this, SPECIFICALLY in the public spotlight.” “Beautiful family but still disappointed in Chrissy. Not a good look.” “Why would she come back after what’s been said? All her comments will just be hate”

As you may know, Teigen has remained quiet on social media since her apology to the 26-year-old on Twitter last month, which read:

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls**t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

However, the damage was already done. In the aftermath of the scandal, the Cravings author dropped out of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever and lost multiple deals for her cookware line. Furthermore, eagle-eyed fans later uncovered more troubling tweets directed at Farrah Abraham and Quvenzhané Wallis.

It’s pretty bold of Chrissy to hop back on social media so soon, but what else can we expect from the “unofficial mayor” of Twitter! She can’t stay away too long. What are your thoughts on her reemergence, Perezcious readers? Do U think she should have remained offline a little bit longer? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

