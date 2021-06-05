Chrissy Teigen Drops Out Of Voiceover Role For Netflix’s Never Have I Ever After Bullying Controversy

Whelp, it looks like Chrissy Teigen bailed on a voiceover role for the upcoming second season of the Netflix show Never Have I Ever following her online bullying controversy.

As you may know, the 35-year-old model got called out by Courtney Stodden for bullying them last month. Speaking with The Daily Beast, the reality star opened up about how Chrissy would tweet at them to take “a dirt nap” and to kill themself in private DMs.

Chrissy then apologized for her disgusting behavior, saying she was an “insecure, attention-seeking troll.” The momma of two then added:

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls— in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try.”

The Lip Sync Battle star also said she’d reached out to Courtney to apologize, which the Big Brother alum denied sharing how Chrissy actually blocked them on Twitter. However, the floodgates had already opened at that point. Social media users soon uncovered more awful tweets from the past that were directed at Farrah Abraham and Quvenzhané Wallis. And trust when we say they aren’t good!

Following the ordeal, Teigen lost a deal with Bloomingdales and had her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen cookware line removed from Target and Macy’s website.

Now, per Variety, Chrissy has left season 2 of Mindy Kaling’s teen series! While it’s unclear what the role entailed, she had planned on being a guest narrator for one of the main characters. In case you don’t know, the comedy follows a first-generation Indian American teen named Devi. Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below):

The model has yet to speak out on her departure from the series. And to be honest, we doubt she will! Chrissy hasn’t even publicly addressed her other resurfaced tweets, so we don’t see her speaking out about this. It’s safe to say, though, that the TV personality doesn’t plan on making an appearance any time soon.

