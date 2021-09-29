Jennifer Aniston Is Finally Ready To Date Again & Describes EXACTLY What She Wants!

Looking for love!

Jennifer Aniston is officially putting herself back out there again, but this time she has a laser-focused idea of the kind of man she wants to end up with! In a new episode of SiriusXM‘s Lunch With Bruce podcast, the Friends alum admitted she’s finally “ready” to start dating again — but hasn’t had much luck due to COVID-19!

She told host Bruce Bozzi:

“No one of importance has hit my radar yet. But I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another. I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really, being my own woman. Without, um, being a part of a couple where I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20. So, there was something really nice about taking the time.”

As a reminder, The Morning Show lead split from her second husband, Justin Theroux, in 2018. So she’s had lots of time to get used to single lady life!

Related: Fans Choose Sides After Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon’s Super Awkward BBC Interview!

But before hopeful fans get too excited, Jen’s got some major turn-offs, she revealed:

“No gingers and no Raya, please. I’m an old school girl.”

No gingers? Harsh!

She does have a “few necessities” though — she wants a kind and confident man with a sense of humor and love of fitness because she trying to avoid being “in a wheelchair when I am 80.” Listen to the full convo to hear all the deets (below)!

Reactions?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]