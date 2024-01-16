Emmys 2024: Christina Applegate Receives Heartwarming Standing Ovation -- Watch!

Wow! The Emmys crowd had SO much love for Christina Applegate!

The Married… with Children alum was the first presenter to take the stage on Monday night to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, but before she could get any words out, the packed room gave her a rousing standing ovation. Awww! The actress, who used a cane and held onto host Anthony Anderson for support as she walked up to the microphone, tearfully teased:

“Thank you so much. Oh my god! You’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up.”

LOLz!

Related: Ian Somerhalder Confirms He Quit Acting & Left Hollywood For Good!

The 52-year-old was also up for Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in Dead to Me, though she lost to Quinta Brunson. Still, it was surely a special night for her, especially amid her MS diagnosis, which she has been publicly battling since 2021.

Last year, the Anchorman star predicted the 2023 SAG Awards would likely be her last award show as an actor due to her health condition, which has caused her to take a step back from her career. We’re glad she got one more nomination! And to see her shown so much love and support by her peers was super emotional! Take a look (below)!

So sweet!!

You can tell how meaningful that moment was for her! Love it! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Television Academy/YouTube]