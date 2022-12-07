Christina Hall & Ant Anstead Will No Longer Go To Trial After Settling Their Nasty Custody Battle!

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead’s legal battle over custody of their 3-year-old son Hudson has come to an end!

According to court documents obtained by People on Tuesday, the former couple will not go to trial as they reached an agreement over the situation back on November 18. Judge Lee Gabriel of the Superior Court of California in Orange County signed off on Ant and Christina to “continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody” of their son – which was the original deal the pair made when their divorce was finalized in June 2021. While that part of their agreement remained the same, a few “exceptions” were made when it came to the holidays in their plan submitted by Christina’s attorney that differed from the initial proposal. How so?

Well, Hudson will spend Thanksgiving with the Flip or Flop alum on even-numbered years and with Ant on the odd-numbered years, starting on the Wednesday before the holiday through the Monday afterward. For Christmas, the Wheeler Dealers star will also have the child on odd-numbered years from December 23 through Christmas Day. He also will have an additional week of vacation during his break from school as long as “he gives Christina written notice of his planned vacation period on or before December 1 of the respective year.” Christina agreed to the same terms.

This agreement continues to alternate the holidays every other year, including Easter Sunday, where Ant will have Hudson on even years and Christina on odd years. Then, vice versa for the Fourth of July. When it comes to Halloween, per the court docs, the little one “shall be with Anthony in even-numbered years and shall be with Christina in odd-numbered years.”

Thankfully, these two have now canceled their court dates in March 2023 since they’ve managed to reach a compromise. We could only imagine how messy their trial could have become, considering things have already gotten pretty nasty between them…

Despite finalizing their divorce last year, Christina and Hall got into a legal fight when he filed for full custody of Hudson in April, which was later denied. The television personality then accused Christina of exploiting their son on social media for personal gain. The momma later agreed to stop posting pictures on Instagram of their kid moving forward. However, Ant then raised some eyebrows when he continued posting a snapshot of Hudson on the platform — leading to some accusations of hypocrisy.

It’s been a lot of back and forth between the parents — but hopefully, things will calm down between them for the sake of their child now that they’ve settled their child custody agreement. We’d hate to see this situation continue to escalate!

