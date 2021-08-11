Christina Ricci Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 Amid Messy Divorce

Things are looking up for Christina Ricci!

One year since her messy divorce battle began, The Addams Family alum is expecting a child with her boyfriend Mark Hampton! The momma of one shared a sonogram to her Instagram on Tuesday, cheering:

“Life keeps getting better.”

See the adorable first look at her second kiddo (below)!

Her hairstylist hunk also shared his own series of photos to the ‘gram, clearly as enthusiastic as his lady about the coming arrival:

Love this infectious positivity!

If these lovers seem to be moving fast, this quick pregnancy is par for the course for the 41-year-old. After marrying her ex-husband James Heerdegen in 2013, they welcomed their son, Freddie, just one year later. Unfortunately, we suspect this pregnancy will be a LOT more stressful than her last — and not because of any health concerns. Instead, the Sleepy Hollow actress is embroiled in a dramatic split from James. The fight’s been ongoing for a year now after the former child star filed for divorce last July.

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Quickly after, Christina was granted a restraining order against the cinematographer. In a court filing, she alleged she suffered “severe physical and emotional abuse” throughout their relationship. She also recalled the most frightening memories shared with James, explaining that once on a trip to New Zealand Heerdegen “said something that made me think [he] could kill me,” explaining:

“He said the only way he could feel sorry for me is if I were dismembered into small pieces. That night I hid all the knives in the cabin where we were staying. I feared for my life and the life of our son. I slept in a separate bedroom with Freddie, and I locked the door.”

Things only grew worse in quarantine when she was “stuck in the house with a man who had physically and emotionally abused me.” Innerestingly, her ex denied all allegations occurring in 2020 — but not every abuse accusation. In a defensive report, he made things even uglier by claiming his wife had been the abusive partner in the relationship AND that she was an irresponsible parent to their 7-year-old.

Considering the ongoing split had been so contentious, the pair was actually granted an official end to their marriage by a judge last month, according to Radar Online. Perfect timing for the actress to move forward with her new man — without the baggage of still being legally bound to an ex. Unfortunately, she and her former hubby still need to wrap up details about child custody and visitation, child support, spousal support, and the division of property.

We’re hoping Ricci finds peace and joy as she prepares to welcome a new child into the world, despite all the legal trouble still brewing. Wish Christina and Mark your congratulations in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

