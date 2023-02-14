Sister Wives' Christine Brown Goes IG Official With New Boyfriend For Valentine's Day -- He's Already The Love Of Her Life??

Christine Brown is taking things to the next level with her new man!

If you keep up with all things Sister Wives, then you already know the 50-year-old called it quits with Kody Brown in late 2021 after being together for over 25 years. For a while she focused on co-parenting her 12-year-old daughter Truely with her ex, but in January, she surprised everyone on Instagram by announcing she was ready to get back out there! She posted to her socials at the time asking for help from TLC fans, writing:

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?! #datingadvice #datingtips #dating #feelinggood #exciting #newbeginnings #awkward”

Exciting!!

And it didn’t take long for the excitement to continue. She found herself a new man pretty quickly and was so excited to announce it in an Instagram story last week!! In the short video, she gushed:

“Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively. He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

So cute! We love to hear her sounding so giddy and happy!

In honor of Valentine’s Day, though, Christine is taking things to the next level with her new beau David Woolley. They’ve gone social media official! And guys, it sounds super serious — she’s already calling him the love of her life in the caption:

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner”

Whoa.

“It felt like my soul took it’s first breath” is a heavy sentiment — and she’s already introduced him to the family. Just check out these adorable pics (below):

Christine isn’t the only one to put some PDA on her ‘gram! David himself also made a post, showcasing a sweet selfie and calling his lady his “queen”:

“My Queen❤️ #christinebrown #soulmates #queen”

We absolutely adore this for Christine! We wish her and David nothing but happiness in the future!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U think of this IG launch? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

