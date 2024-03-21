Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested AGAIN One Day After Hurting Child In Domestic Dispute!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Christine Quinn’s husband has been arrested for a second time in just over 24 hours.

As we reported, Christian Dumontet was taken into custody and booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement responded to a domestic dispute call in the Hollywood Hills. During an argument, her hubby allegedly got violent and threw a bag with a glass bottle in it at the Selling Sunset alum. The bag missed Christine but struck their 2-year-old son, who was injured.

A public information officer told Page Six that their child was not taken to the hospital. However, another source claimed he did go to the emergency room. Either way, it’s obviously so awful. Following the alleged domestic violence incident, TMZ reports Christine was granted an emergency protective order for the next seven days. Hours later, Christian was released from custody — but he already landed himself in trouble AGAIN!

According to Page Six, police arrested him on a misdemeanor charge on Wednesday night. Why? Christian returned to his and Christine’s home despite having a protective order that bars him from the property. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the former reality star had not been the one to call the authorities. In fact, insiders said she thankfully wasn’t at the house at all. Christine reportedly hasn’t returned to the home since going to the hospital with their son, and they are currently safe in a different location. We’re glad to hear they are OK!

Christian was released from prison (for the second time) on bond Thursday morning. He currently has a court date scheduled for April 11 over the matter. We continue to send love to Christine and her son during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

