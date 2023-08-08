Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting Third Child Together!

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their third child together!

On Tuesday morning, the 1, 2 Step songstress revealed the exciting news on her Instagram, writing alongside a black and white video of her dancing in front of a pool:

“‘You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib’”

Steamy!

The 37-year-old stood with her back facing the camera, before turning to the side to reveal her pregnant belly. See (below):

What an adorable little reveal! Russell also shared the video to his own IG, captioning it, “That’s just How We Roll,” in reference to his wife’s latest hit with Chris Brown.

We’re so happy for them!

A source close to the expecting parents told People on Monday morning that Ciara has been busy “working and traveling” through her pregnancy, even shooting a music video:

“Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the How We Roll video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot. It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s [pregnant].”

The insider noted she also previously shot a music video while NINE months pregnant with her and Russell’s son, Win. They added:

“She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch. She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.”

Well, she’s going to need all the energy in the world with four kids! LOLz!

Together, Ciara and the Denver Broncos quarterback share daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3. The Level Up singer also shares son Future Zahir, 9, with rapper Future.

Major congrats to the happy fam! Share your support in the comments down below.

