What's This Rumor Going Around About Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Allegedly Breaking Up?!

Wait, so, what’s this we’re all hearing about Clare Crawley and Dale Moss allegedly already breaking up after only just getting together a few months ago on The Bachelorette?!

Is this real life?? These are just wild allegations, and it couldn’t be true, could it?!

Related: Dale Turned Down ‘The Bachelorette’ Multiple Times Before Saying Yes For Clare!

As it turns out, the rumors you’ve been hearing swirling around social media this weekend are… almost certainly false. Womp, womp!

But now, we’re understanding more about why they started, and where they came from! So this at least makes a little bit of sense!

For one, all the rumors appear to have started after Dale and Clare recently visited Dale’s cousin, Debo Mills, in his home state of South Dakota earlier this week. According to Life & Style, the pair apparently had a nice enough trip to see Mills, but weirdly, he and Clare unfollowed each other on Instagram just days after the pair linked up in SD. Strange…

That alone wouldn’t account for a split from Dale, though, right? Besides the former NFL star and the hairstylist still follow each other, so what gives?!

Well, for one, the Bachelor In Paradise alum made a particularly somber series of posts in the days after the South Dakota trip, too, leading fans to believe she was getting emotional about something.

And she was — Clare had been having a rough time in regards to a recent visit with her aging mother, as you can see in a new IG post she made this weekend (below):

Wow. Very powerful. But not breakup-powerful, of course.

And Dale threw fans for a loop, too, when he posted a pic of him with a bunch of moving boxes on his IG Stories, captioning the photo as “currently…” with that dangerous ellipses after it. What the…???

Related: Clare Opens Up About ‘Good Days And Bad Days’ After Spending Holidays By Dale’s Side!

But a closer inspection reveals Dale, too, was talking about something else entirely, and he was not moving out from Clare’s place or anything like that.

As you can see (below), the simple offer of an air fryer suckered him into helping one of his friends move:

Ouch!!!

Air fryers are great, though… especially during this pandemic… seriously, if you don’t have one, you should try it ASAP! Ha!!!

Anyways, it appears the rumors about a Clare/Dale breakup are wrong — at least for now, of course. No reason to believe these two aren’t still together and just going through the ups and downs of life together forever!

What are your thoughts on all this drama, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF on Dale and Clare’s ongoing relationship and more, all down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Dale Moss/Instagram]