Clare Crawley Seemingly Shades Dale Moss After Their Split -- But Does BiP's Abigail Heringer Have Anything To Do With It???

Things are getting shady!

Clare Crawley is (sort of) giving her side of the story amid reports she and on-again, off-again fiancé Dale Moss have split. On Thursday, The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram to clear the air — only she added way more fuel to the fire!

Sharing a snapshot of her seemingly holding hands with her mother, who has been suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia, the reality TV star reflected:

“I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now … I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want.”

OK, that was totally a jab at the former NFL player, right?!?

Related: Clare Crawley Reveals She Was Abused By A Priest As A Child On Red Table Talk: The Estefans

The explanation on her decision not to speak to the rumors continued, getting more detailed about the personal struggles she’s been battling recently — aside from heartbreak. Clare added:

“What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent [breast implant removal] surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today.”

Ugh. So, so sad about her mother… Reflecting on this emotional toll, the 40-year-old hairstylist threw one last jab at Dale, musing:

“I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clare Crawley (@clarecrawley)

Damn!! Not the best look for Dale!

But things could be a lot worse than Clare’s letting on…

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that on Crawley’s post, she briefly tagged Bachelor in Paradise’s Abigail Heringer. WTF??

Okay but why is Abigail tagged in it?? pic.twitter.com/PluHRyxY6C — Jessica Trewern (@jessicatrewern) September 30, 2021

These two have never once made it clear they even know each other. So, what does Abigail have to do with all this drama?? Of course, there’s the possibility that they connected off-camera and this was Clare’s not-so-subtle way of thanking her for being one of those people offering her some “genuine unconditional love” during this hard time…

But we gotta admit that seems kind of hard to believe given other rumors swirling online! Because it turns out Abigail might be the reason the couple split!

Heringer is currently appearing on Season 25 of BiP (after gaining fame on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor), but her relationship with Noah Erb seems to be deteriorating rapidly. While they’ve yet to officially break up on-screen, things are headed in that direction (though we won’t know for sure until the next episode airs). And while she’s never hung out with Clare or Dale in public (and has a separate social group), it’s possible that may have changed.

Related: This Bachelor Alum Is Replacing Chris Harrison As The Show’s Permanent New Host!

The 26-year-old attended the 2021 US Open tennis tournament two weeks ago, as did the engaged couple. While the lovebirds ran into Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes at the event, later sharing a snapshot with the newly engaged couple, there was no photo proof they ever interacted with Abigail, who posted from the game alongside co-star Serena Pitt.

Ch-ch-check out those pics (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clare Crawley (@clarecrawley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Heringer (@abigail_heringer)

Proof be damned though — a shocking rumor is now circulating on social media claiming that Dale and Abigail hooked up. Obviously, nothing’s confirmed (not even a timeline for when the scandal may have occurred), but it would make a pretty good cause for a split!

Holy s**t, though! That would make Dale look like such a d**k if he went off and messed around with another woman while his lady is not only healing from surgery but grieving her mother’s worsening illness! Yikes.

The California native doesn’t even follow her former beau on the ‘gram anymore, so things seem to have gone downhill fast. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Abigail — often pegged as the goody-two-shoes, girl-next-door type — would cheat with Dale??? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Dale Moss/Abigail Heringer/Instagram]