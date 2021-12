2022 is going to be a great year for Clinton Kane!

The troubadour has been building a very loyal and passionate community of fans.

His music is honest. Raw. Vulnerable. Relatable.

The Australian is sonically somewhere between Lewis Capaldi and John Mayer.

Check out his i don’t want to watch the world end with someone else above! So lovely!

