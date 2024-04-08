Did Isla Fisher's Father's Death Lead To Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce?

It’s easy to assume the breakup of Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher‘s marriage was because of what he allegedly put Rebel Wilson through. It certainly *feels* that way thanks to the timing.

And from what we’ve heard, that timing was NOT a coincidence — but that’s just the divorce announcement. The marriage falling apart took a lot longer and had a lot more factors. One, apparently, was a particularly heartbreaking moment for the Wedding Crashers star.

Back in January 2023, Isla lost her father. Brian Fisher was a big part of her life, the two were super close. And it turns out the loss may have changed her entire outlook about how her life was going! A source told DailyMail.com on Monday:

“Isla and her dad were so close; she absolutely adored him and losing him destroyed her.”

Friends said her father’s passing left Isla “absolutely devastated” and caused her to “reassess her life.” Whoa! The insider explained:

“It was one of those moments in life that changes you, and it wasn’t long after this that Isla began to consult lawyers about splitting up with Sacha.”

So what was it that changed? What did she see differently? The confidant can only speculate on that:

“Maybe, after all, she decided that he wasn’t the man that she would spend the rest of her life with. Her dad was such a strong, male influence in her life.”

The loss was apparently while the couple were already having problems. We’ve heard their move to Australia wasn’t working for Sacha — and left the couple “shaky.” But Brian’s passing changed things for the family again. It was after his death they started looking to move back to the UK, something Sacha had been pushing for. The source says:

“The return to the UK came from nowhere. They had been living away from Britain for a while and they weren’t expected to relocate. But things were becoming difficult and, as they say, home is where the heart is. Perhaps Sacha thought that would make things better. It didn’t, though — things just crumbled and crumbled.”

It certainly did not. Maybe he figured without her poppa there she’d want a fresh start? But there’s no outrunning that kind of loss. As she wrote in an IG tribute on the one-year anniversary of his passing, quoting Nick Cave:

“It seems to me, that if we love, we grieve. That’s the deal. That’s the pact. Grief and love are forever intertwined. Grief is the terrible reminder of the depths of our love and, like love, grief is non-negotiable.”

It sounds like Isla just realized she wanted someone else to be her man for the rest of her life — someone who wasn’t like Sacha after all.

Has the passing of a loved one ever made YOU reevaluate your relationships, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Isla Fisher/Instagram.]