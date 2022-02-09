College Football Star Dies At End Of Navy SEAL Hell Week Training: 'An Investigation Is Underway'

One U.S. Navy SEAL candidate is dead and another has been hospitalized after the pair were part of a group that completed the first phase of Navy SEAL training, known popularly as “Hell Week.”

Kyle Mullen died on February 4 after he was taken to the hospital following the completion of the Hell Week training sessions for Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) Class. According to a Navy press release, along with the other unnamed sailor and potential Navy SEAL candidate, Mullen “reported symptoms” following training and was “transported to receive emergency care.”

The other SEAL candidate was placed in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego, where he remains. Sadly though, Mullen was pronounced dead at the facility at 5:42 p.m. local time on February 4. He was just 24 years old. In the release, the Navy stated (below):

“Mullen was not actively training at the time of his death. The cause of his death is currently unknown and an investigation is underway.”

Rear Admiral H.W. Howard III, the commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command, further shared his own personal condolences to Mullen’s family following the tragedy, adding:

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Seaman Mullen’s family for their loss. We are extending every form of support we can to the Mullen family and Kyle’s BUD/S classmates.”

Mullen was not just a US Navy SEAL candidate, but also a decorated former college athlete. He had played on the Yale University football team, where he was named team captain and earned Second Team All-Ivy League status as a junior in 2018. More recently, he had played on the Monmouth University football team in his home state of New Jersey.

Following his identification by the Navy, Mullen’s coach at Monmouth, Kevin Callahan, released a statement of mourning on the team’s Facebook page:

“We are all saddened by the unfortunate passing of Kyle Mullen. As a member of our 2019 championship team, he will be remembered not just as a excellent player, but also as an excellent person and a great teammate. He was highly motivated on the field, but his maturity, intelligence, and concern for his fellow teammates is what stands out about Kyle. On behalf of President Leahy and the entire Monmouth University community, we wish to offer condolences to the Mullen Family on their loss.”

Sending all of our condolences to Mullen’s family, friends, loved ones, and former football teammates.

