Scott Disick Drops Super Suggestive Comment On Khloé Kardashian's New Pic! Hmmm...

Scott Disick is letting everyone know exactly how he feels about Khloé Kardashian!

But does it cross a line considering the Flip It Like Disick alum’s long history with Khlo-money’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian?! Just wondering!

Related: Khloé Shoots Down Salacious Dating Rumor About THIS Hunky Reality TV Star!

On Tuesday, the Revenge Body host posted a super-sexy picture to her Instagram account, showing off a skin-tight onesie from big sis Kim Kardashian‘s über-popular SKIMS apparel line.

As you can see (below), the 37-year-old reality TV star stunned on the social media app, giving high fashion AND flirty fit feels:

OK, girl!

And Lord Disick very much approved, too!

The father of three popped up in the comments section later on Tuesday night, posting a fire emoji and adding this simple (but suggestive?!?!) comment supporting his close pal:

“Looking 2 fine.”

We don’t disagree with that sentiment at all! We’re just wondering about the real meaning behind it?! As Perezcious readers will recall, Scott hasn’t been shy about commenting on Khloé’s socials lately. He hasn’t been meek about seeking her out in person, too, with the pair hanging out quite a bit in the aftermath of Kourtney’s romantic rise with new fiancé Travis Barker.

IG followers have picked up on their close connection, with dozens of commenters reacting quickly to Lord Disick’s public pronouncements under Khloé’s poised pic:

“He ain’t lying.” “You gotta chill.” “Love y’all friendship” “the lord and the lady need to do a podcast.” “do you not notice that she’s missing two fingers on her right hand?”

OK, that last comment is just rude, even if it harkens back to a HIGHlarious recent controversy. LOLz! More to the point regarding Scott and Khloé’s increasingly close connection, some commenters took things to an entirely new level with very suggestive pondering about a potential future for the pair:

“you and Chloe [sic] should get married” “there’s nothing inappropriate about telling her she’s looks fine. It’s no diff than a bestie saying it.” “CAN YALL JUST BE TOGETHER ALREADY” “I don’t think it’s inappropriate. They’re friends, he’s just giving her a compliment.” “if @kourtneykardash has no issues with them being more than friends.. it’s no ones business but there’s. Great friends bloom into great relationships.”

Whoa!

Just friends? Or moving towards a relationship?! Even after Scott’s history with Kourtney?!?! We’re not so sure about that, but it is interesting to watch his clear chemistry with Khloé over the last few years!

Then again, Scott does clearly know how to draw attention to the KarJenner fam with hilarious social media comments. So maybe he’s just doing that again here! What say U, Perezcious readers??? Share your thoughts about Scott’s positive preachings on Khloé’s IG feed down (below)!

[Image via Scott Disick/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]