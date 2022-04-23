Colorado Man Dies After Setting Himself On Fire In Front Of Supreme Court

This is such a tragedy. A Colorado man has died after setting himself on fire at the Supreme Court plaza.

According to a public incident report obtained by People, Supreme Court Police supposedly witnessed the man, who has since been identified as 50-year-old Wynn Bruce, lighting himself ablaze at around 6 p.m. on Friday in front of the building in Washington D.C. He was quickly airlifted to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The US Capitol Police first reported on Twitter that a helicopter had touched down near the area “for a medical emergency” at around 6:45 p.m. The aircraft then left the scene just before 7 p.m. Footage shared by Fox News on social media of the aftermath from the incident also showed a US Park Police helicopter landing near the entrance of the building with some first responders on the ground. Take a look (below):

Park Service helicopter lands on steps of Supreme Court after man tries to set himself on fire pic.twitter.com/jVEsgvEyas — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 22, 2022

Another video posted on Twitter showed the helicopter taking off and flying away. Check it out (below):

Park Service helicopter just air lifted man to the hospital who tried to set himself on fire on the Supreme Court steps. Copter flies by the Capitol pic.twitter.com/HZp6531S7w — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 22, 2022

Thankfully, a Supreme Court spokesperson told multiple outlets that no one else had been injured during the incident. US Capitol Police also mentioned on social media that the situation was “not a public safety issue.” However, the area surrounding the Supreme Court and Capitol buildings remained closed “for further investigation” after Bruce was carried away to the hospital.

Police have not revealed any other details about the incident at this time, including the potential motivation behind the man’s actions. An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Our hearts go out to Bruce’s loved ones during this difficult time.

