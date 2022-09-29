New Details Released On Tragic Death Of Basketball Wives Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter

Heartbreaking details have come out regarding the death of Kayla Bailey.

We reported on Monday that the daughter of Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey had suddenly passed away, but there were no official details about how exactly the 25-year-old lost her life. In a statement released to People, the Memphis Police Department revealed Kayla, as well as 38-year-old Julius Weaver, who was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz S550, fell victim to a fatal crash with a tractor trailer in the 4:00 a.m. hour Sunday on a highway near Hollywood, Tennessee. The MPD statement read:

“Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the rear of vehicle # 2 which was stopped in the traffic lane due to crash at that location. The Vehicle #1 driver and passenger were pronounced deceased.”

According to WREG, Julius was “inattentive” behind the wheel, which contributed to the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while Kayla was taken to a local hospital where she eventually succumbed to her wounds. The crash is still currently under investigation.

Brooke followed up her Sunday announcement of Kayla’s death with a Wednesday Instagram story post, in which she thanked fans for “prayers, kind messages, and love during this tragic time.” See it (below):

Gone too soon. We’re holding Brooke in our hearts as she navigates this tragedy. Rest in peace.

[Images via Brooke Bailey/Instagram]