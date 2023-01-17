Crazy Royal Conspiracy Theories You've Probably Never Heard Before!

The royal family just never fails to captivate the world — even with some of the most bizarre rumors. Whether it’s because of Prince William and Prince Harry’s ongoing feud or pretty much anything Meghan Markle has ever said or done, there’s always something to be said about the royals! For better or worse…

But we bet you’ve never heard these bats**t crazy conspiracy theories before!! The Crown seriously has nothing on all this…

Disclaimer: These are NOT to be taken as gospel! Like we said, they’re bats**t!

Queen Elizabeth Was An Alien?!

We said these would be crazy! The mind-blowing first conspiracy theory is that Queen Elizabeth II was… a shape-shifting alien??

According to Express, British conspiracy theorist David Icke believes and promotes an Illuminati theory that all the royal family members descend from a line of humans who mated with shape-shifting alien-reptile creatures. He believes this is how they attained their power.

​​During a 2016 BBC interview, Icke actually claimed his theories are all backed “by hard factual information.” In April of the same year, the Guardian reported “around 12 million people in the US believe that interstellar lizards in people suits rule our country.”

WHAT?!

You can learn more about this (apparently very popular?!) theory (below)! But don’t fall down the rabbit hole too hard. It’s clearly bulls**t!

Princess Diana & King Charles’ Secret Daughter

Prince William might be heir to the throne, but some people believe he wasn’t actually Princess Diana and King Charles III’s firstborn. In 2014, The Globe (via DailyMail.com) ran a story suggesting Diana and Charles had a secret daughter — before William and Harry were born.

The story goes like this. According to the outlet, Diana visited a gynecologist before tying the knot with Charles to confirm she was fertile. During the appointment, the doc took some of her eggs. He then allegedly fertilized the eggs with the royal’s sperm… and then had his own wife carry the baby. The baby was eventually born and named Sarah. The magazine also featured a so-called photo of the secret baby — who looks a lot like Diana, thanks to photoshop.

In 2018, Woman’s Day reported that Sarah was allegedly “exiled to stop the scandalous truth from hitting headlines.” There were even reports from The Globe that William sent Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton to meet the mystery woman and confirm the news for herself, but, of course, all this seems highly unlikely.

If you’re at all interested in this wacky tale, there’s actually a book about (basically) the same thing. The Disappearance Of Olivia by Nancy E. Ryan, which was self-published before The Globe started reporting on Sarah, follows the fictional story Princess Diana’s secret child. Plenty of details are different, but many are also the same, leading some to believe the conspiracy theory may have been inspired by the story.

King Charles Is A Vampire

And you thought Queen Elizabeth was on the throne for a long time!

If these rumors are true, Charles may never give up his spot as King, LOLz! Why? Because he’s supposedly a vampire!

Ignoring the fact the existence of vampires has never been confirmed, plenty of folks think the new monarch of Britain is a blood-sucking creature of the night, and they think his family’s medical history proves it. Wait, what?

Per New Idea, the 74-year-old is related to Vlad the Impaler (AKA Vlad III), the 15th-century ruler who is considered the inspiration behind Bram Stoker‘s Dracula. The connection goes beyond just blood, too. The King has a house in Transylvania which he turned it into a guest house for visitors to enjoy, according to Reuters. Why is this noteworthy? Well, it’s the birthplace of Count Dracula!

As for the medical history, New Idea claimed one of the reasons this theory actually carries some weight is because the “disease Porphyria is present amongst the royals. Porphyria is an iron-deficiency disease that makes skin sensitive to sunlight.” Well, then.

Meghan Markle, The Secret Agent

We’ve heard some pretty crazy things said about Meghan Markle before, but this has to take the cake. During a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, actor Paul Bettany joked:

“I think that Meghan Markle might be a sleeper agent for the US government.”

He also pointed to her father Thomas Markle as proof, teasing:

“The dad doing the photos thing [before her 2018 wedding], it’s like a false-flag event. I think the C.I.A.’s involved — everybody. I think Piers Morgan‘s involved.”

LOLz! What started as a joke turned into a full-blown conspiracy theory that continues to catch traction these days on social media. A good reminder to be careful what you say because you never know who might cling on to the most sarcastic of comments!

The Real Shakespeare

Did you know there are a lot of skeptics who don’t think William Shakespeare was the real author behind his iconic works? Well, there are (sadly), and some believe the answer likes in the royal family! According to Ranker, one of the strongest theories was that Queen Elizabeth I was the real playwright. They explained:

“Elizabeth was known to write poetry and was considered to be an incredibly well-educated, witty person [versus Shakespeare who] did not have the necessary knowledge to write about life at court.”

Of course, the conspiracy theory is just that, a theory.

Who Is Prince Harry’s Father?

In another WILD corner of the internet, some royal fans don’t think Prince Harry is really the son of King Charles!

Per Reader’s Digest, some speculate Harry’s dad is actually James Hewitt, with whom Princess Diana was once having an affair. While some say the affair didn’t start until after the Archewell founder was born, playwright Jon Conway claims Hewitt admitted it started 18 months before the 38-year-old’s birth. All this even inspired Conway’s 2014 play, Truth, Lies, Diana, which questioned the royal’s paternity. Interestingly, the rumors got so out of control, James debunked them in a TV interview in 2017, telling Australia’s Channel 7:

“No, I’m not. It’s worse for him, probably, poor chap.”

Whoa!

Of course, Harry commented on this in Spare, confirming he’s always heard they never even met until TWO YEARS after he was born, so, take that for what you will!

Jack The Ripper… Was A Royal?

Jack the Ripper is one of the most famous serial killers ever… and maybe he’s also a royal?! That’s word on some streets!

If you’re not familiar, Jack the Ripper was an unidentified serial killer who was active in and around the impoverished Whitechapel district of London, England in the fall of 1888. According to Business Insider, multiple rumors have suggested the criminal was actually Queen Victoria‘s grandson Prince Albert Victor (AKA Prince Eddy). Holy s**t!

Can you imagine?!

And here’s the crazy part. This isn’t a new rumor! It originated around the late 1960s. At the time, there was an expert on the murders, Dr. Thomas E.A. Stowell, who believed the criminal was “a scion of a noble family,” per the New York Times. Naturally, heads turned to the royal family. But in a letter to The Times of London the day after his death in 1970, he denied any connection between the killer and the royal family. The evidence he had collected about the real criminal was then destroyed by his family, so the rest remains a mystery.

We’re not going to lie, the timing of all this sure sounds suspicious to us! But in an effort not to be freaked the f**k out by this conspiracy theory, we’re just gonna believe the researchers who say the prince wasn’t a killer!

Kate Middleton Vs. Beyoncé

We finally have proof Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stans of Beyoncé (who isn’t?!) thanks to their Netflix docuseries. You know, because of this iconic scene:

But did you know the singer might be beefing with another royal?! According to Mashable, because the royal fam announced Kate’s third pregnancy on Queen Bey’s birthday in 2017, people think the celebs are feuding! LOLz!! So petty!

Well, there ya have it! We told you there were some bonkers conspiracy theories out there! Which one is the craziest in your opinion? Sound OFF (below)!!

